You know, most people when recounting their youth will have overall fond memories of the "dumb things we did as kids". With that said, usually these times as teenagers don't involve the cops or maybe the better phrase here would be, these times usually don't involve felony charges. Sometimes they do though and three Orange County teenagers are in the middle of paying the price for their alleged recent actions.

Larceny Investigation in New Windsor

Earlier this week, police from the New Windsor Police Department opened up an investigation into multiple larceny's that occurred in a neighborhood location in the western part of town. Multiple vehicles had reportedly been broken into resulting in the theft of personal property.

According to the press release, the larceny's occurred during the overnight hours but it did not take New Windsor Police long to develop leads. Quickly police identified suspects and were able to not only apply for but also obtained a search warrant.

Just yesterday on May 7, 2025, the investigation would take New Windsor Police to a residence located on Bush Avenue in the City of Newburgh, where the search warrant was executed with assistance from the City of Newburgh Police Department.

Teens Arrested and Property Recovered

During the search of the residence by law enforcement, the stolen items were found and recovered. Some of the items included both identification and credit cards, replica AR-15 rifles, multiple handgun magazines and handgun ammunition.

The three teenagers were also arrested as well, with one being identified as 18-year old Michael Flores. The other two suspects were simply identified as being a 17-year old adolescent offender and a 15-year old juvenile delinquent.

The three were all charged with multiple counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree, which is a Class E felony. The 15-year old juvenile delinquent was also charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by Persons Under 16. The three suspects were each processed, issued court appearance tickets and then released from custody.

The three teenagers are by no means in the clear though as the investigation is still considered ongoing with additional charges pending.

New Windsor Police Reminder

While the investigation is not finished, New Windsor Police in the aftermath issued a reminder to town residents to remember to lock their vehicle doors, secure their property and report any suspicious activity especially during the overnight hours.

The press release concluded with Town Supervisor Stephen Bedetti thanking law enforcement for their "effective response to the car larcenies" and issuing his own reminder for would be criminals that "...if you commit a crime in New Windsor, you will be caught and brought to justice".

