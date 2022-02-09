HBO Max Show Casting Hudson Valley Area “Carnie Types” and Kids

Hudson Valley area actors have been very lucky lately. There have been so many available roles, and one series, in particular, has been casting like crazy. The HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is constantly putting out casting calls, and they’ve got one coming up later this month. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is a teen drama mystery thriller series on HBO Max that is scheduled to run sometime this year, and they're always looking for a wide variety of extras.

Hudson Valley Casting has put out the call for Schenectady area actors to film on Feb. 15, 16, and 17 with Covid 19 testing the 2 days prior to filming. Testing will be in Schenectady or Saugerties, your choice.

And What Type of Actors are They Looking for This Time Around?

Maybe you are exactly what they are looking for. Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is looking to cast extras, no experience necessary. They are looking for rough-looking “carnival types” of all ages, minors between 5 and 10 years old with N.Y. State Performer Permits, and young people who are just over 18 years old, but who can look like they are part of the high school crowd. Do you or someone you know fit any of these descriptions? This just might be your lucky break.

Compensation as an Extra

These are all paid positions Union or Non-Union. For more information about this casting call, to find out about other Hudson Valley casting calls, and to learn about NY State Performer Permits for minors, visit the Hudson Valley Casting website.

