HBO Max Series Seeking Paid Hudson Valley Background Actors

Movie and television filming here in the Hudson Valley has become so common that we’re almost immune to the signs pointing to base camps and filming locations. This is great news for our area. It creates jobs, helps local businesses, and Hudson Valley actors are getting tons of roles that they don’t even have to travel for. And now there are even more acting jobs available that will be cast this week in the Saugerties area.

The HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is looking for “teen looking” actors who are actually over the age of 18 to be paid extras and background actors. Actors should be local to Saugerties, and casting begins this Friday, Oct. 29 Interested? There are a few steps you’ll have to follow.

You will need to have current photos ready to submit. You’ll need both full length and close up with no clutter in the background, no glasses and no hats. If you can put your name on the pictures and label your files, the casting company would be most appreciative.

SAG-AFTRA members will need to provide their card and non-union actors will need to go to the SAG-AFTRA website to disclose their eligibility status. Keep in mind that a non-eligible status does not keep anyone from working.

So, if you’re a youthful looking adult over 18, this may be just perfect for you. It’s a great way to get ahead in the industry, make connections, and make money while you’re at it. For more information and further directions, visit the Hudson Valley Casting website. Good luck!

Movies + TV Shows Filmed in the Hudson Valley

Hit New TV Show Starring Nicole Kidman Filmed in Hudson Valley