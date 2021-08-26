Have You Tried this New Kingston Hot Spot that’s Getting Raves?

Kingston has got to be one of the coolest places in the Hudson Valley. They’ve got great shops and restaurants, both Uptown, at the Rondout down by the water, and also in between. The music scene is hopping, UPAC provides us with great music and culture, and it’s a city rich in history. Can it get any cooler? As a matter of fact, yes.

There is a very cool new hot spot in Uptown Kingston called Grainne Kingston, and they’ve just celebrated their official grand opening. Grainne Kingston is a locally sourced kitchen and market bake shop at 299 Wall Street in Uptown. And everybody is raving about them.

Grainne gets their products from local favorites like Harney and Sons Teas, Hudson Valley Fresh Dairy, Catskill Mountain Smoke House and many more. The menu is extensive. You can have brunch, simple things like salads, noodles, grilled cheese, mac and cheese, and wings. Or you can go bigger with steaks, salmon, chicken or shrimp, all prepared with the special Grainne touch. You can check out the menu and hours on the Grainne Kingston website.

In the mood for a treat? They’ve got amazing baked goods in the Market. Specialty cookies, pastries, hand pies, cupcakes, muffins, whoopie pies, even quiche. I'm getting hungry just thinking about it. Wanna see for yourself? I've got pictures.

And that's just a tiny sampling of what they've got at GrainneSounds to me like it’s time to take a trip to Uptown Kingston for a bite to eat. While your there don’t forget to check out some of the great shops in Uptown Kingston like Bop to Tottem and Kingston Consignments. Sounds like a fun day.

