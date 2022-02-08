Have You Tried Marlboro’s Newest Bakery and Cafe?

With all the reports of restaurants closing or reducing hours and more long time businesses having to shut down after years of service, maybe things are finally looking up. At least for the folks in and around Marlboro. They’ve got a new bakery and cafe, and it looks as though they’re doing a bang up business.

Hazel Rose Baking Company is now open at 1447 Route 9W in Marlboro, and they’ve got both amazing baked goods and delectable cafe breakfasts, sandwiches and more. What a great way to warm up a winter morning or afternoon. And just check out these mouthwatering pictures.

