Have You Seen This Missing Hudson Valley Child?

Local police are investigating a missing child case

According to City of Poughkeepsie police, the young boy has been missing since February 26. Noah J. Cruz is five years old with black hair and hazel eyes. The child was last seen at a pizzeria in the City of Poughkeepsie with his paternal Grandmother, Jessie Howard.

It's possible that the boy is still somewhere in the City of Pougkeepsie He may also be in Middletown or Virginia Beach, Virginia. Noah was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray jacket, black sweatpants and black Nike sneakers. The child is now believed to be with his father, Dochelle D. Cruz, a 27 year old male.

If you know of the child's whereabouts please call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-4000, or your local Police Department.

Since the child may still be here in the Hudson Valley, please share this post on local social media outlets so Noah's picture can be seen by as many people as possible.