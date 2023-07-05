Stop and think, other than rooting for the same team, what could you possibly have in common with the owner of the New York Yankees Baseball Team, Hal Steinbrenner? Keep thinking, because if you do know, you also share this 'thing' with Derek Jeter and Jorge Posada.

Not sure what it is? Are you thinking that it could be the same exact jersey? Not this time. In fact, I think you will have a hard time guessing this one because the 'thing' you might have in common is money. Seriously, keep reading, you could have money in common. Hear me out.

New York Yankees Unveil Plaque of Nelson Mandela in Monument Park Getty Images loading...

What you might have in common is that you are all owed money from the New York State Office of the Comptroller's Unclaimed Funds. Now, could this be the real Hal Steinbrenner? The real #2 Derek Jeter and the real #20 Jorge Posada? Well, that I cannot be sure of. At the time of this writing, there are unclaimed funds for people in the case of Hal and Jorge (multiple accounts). For Jeter, there is one.

How can you check to see if you have money owed to you like these people do?

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

It is really simple to do a search and if you find an account for unclaimed money in your name, with a few simple steps and verifications, you can easily file a claim to get your own money back. How?

Get our free mobile app

It is suggested that you do your own quick search at least once per year. While I have never found money for myself, I have discovered a few 'lost' accounts and thus monies for friends.

Here is the website for you to investigate for yourself. At the time of this writing, there is more than $18 billion dollars that is waiting to be claimed by New Yorkers. Hopefully, some of that money is yours.

Would You Spend Money on These Things if You Won the Lottery? We asked people what frivolous thing they'd spend money on if they won the lottery (after all bills and such are paid, obviously) and their answers didn't disappoint!

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [