Annual Duck Race Set For Sullivan County, NY

Family fun event returns to Veteran's Park in Wurtsboro, NY.

The annual Duck Race is set to take place before the weekly Music in the Park event at Veteran's Memorial Park in Wurtsboro. Music in the Park is part of the Wurtsboro Summer Series featuring weekly, free live music.

LaurieAnne and Midnight Slim will perform on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6:30pm in the park. LaurieAnne and Midnight Slim is a diverse dynamic group covering a variety of classic rock, country, R&B and originals. LaurieAnne covers songs by many of the powerhouse female singers and is accompanied by the ferocious guitar skills of Fred Scribner. This year's Duck Race will take place just before the performance.

Once a year the Village of Wurtsboro gathers to watch yellow, pink, and blue plastic ducks race down the Sullivan Street swale. This year, that will happen on Thursday, August 10th a 6pm.

How Does the Duck Race Work?

Never been to a duck race before? It's easy and fun! Each duck, labeled with its own special number, it is in competition with one another to make it down the swale and cross the finish line at Veteran's Park on Third Street to win its owner a cash prize! First place is awarded $200, second place receives $100, third $50, and even the Unlucky Ducky, the last duck to cross the finish line is awarded $10!

How Do You get a Duck?

Entry for a duck number is only $5.00 and can be purchased online here. While online sale are recommended, you can purchase on race day, August 10th from 5pm-6pm at Veteran's Park on Third Street in Wurtsboro. You do not need to be present to win! Why play along? Sponsored this year by Orange and Rockland Utility, the Duck Race has been an annual event in Wurtsboro for over 10 years where all proceeds fund the Wurtsboro Board of Trade Scholarship. The WBOT scholarship is offered to all graduating seniors residing in the Town of Mamakating in Sullivan County. Last year, the WBOT was able to award four scholarships. Get on over to Veteran's Park on Third Street this Thursday, August 10th for the WBOT Duck Race!

