Final Stops Announced For Tigman’s Bandana Cabana Summer 2023 Tour

WPDH Tigman's Bandana Cabana Tour has been out all Summer at Hudson Valley area hotspots.

We started up the Bandana Cabana parties with an ambitious booking in the middle of winter at Jet Set Tiki Bar on the Newburgh waterfront in Newburgh, NY back in January of this year and it proved to be a big success. We decided to do summer tour surrounding these events.

The Bandana Cabana 2023 Summer Tour is a series of live WPDH radio broadcasts and party events. The broadcasts go from 3-7pm at a variety of awesome bars around the Hudson Valley and will feature Tiki themed fun, games and prizes including Tiki Toss, Pin the Bandana on Tigman, Bandana Bingo and more. Plus, dress in your Tiki best to win the title of Best Dressed Tacky Tourist. Look for Tiki themed drink specials too! Come out, have some fun, and get a chance to be on the radio. Events are BYOB (Bring Your Own Bandana) but if you don't have one, a limited supply of bandanas will be available. Everyone who stops by will be eligible to win the WPDH Backyard BBQ this summer complete with a live music from Hudson Valley party band The Hype, food from Handsome Devil and party supplies from Party Time Rentals. Enter to Win Guns N' Roses tickets and score free WPDH swag at both upcoming events.

Final Two Stops of Banda Cabana Tour This Month

Tigman's Banda Cabana Hudson Valley Tour will hit the following spots:

Friday, August 11: Cancun Inn in Chester, NY

Friday, August 18: Hopewell Inn in Hopewell Junction, NY (big finale!)

Check out photos from Tigman's Bandana Cabana Summer 2023 Tour, so far...