Baseball Legend Shocks At Beloved Upstate New York Restaurant

A Major League Baseball Hall-Of-Famer was spotted at an Upstate New York eatery.

A baseball legend greeted staff and customers a a popular Italian restaurant.

Joe Torre Spotted At Italian Restaurant In Saratoga, New York

Former baseball manager Joe Torre shocked customers and staff on Friday osteria danny. The Italian restaurant is located on Henry Street in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Danny and Patti Petrosino opened up the family-owned American Italian restaurant located in the heart of Saratoga Springs in January of 2016

"Our attention to detail creates a warm and enjoyable atmosphere for sophisticated dining with the core philosophy of staying original and focusing on the importance of fresh, uncomplicated food," the eatery states on it's website.

Joe Torre Dines In Upstate New York

Torre even posed for photos with staff from the restaurant, letting some wear a World Series ring.

It's unclear what brought Torre to Saratoga Springs last weekend, but it's possible he spent some time at the Saratoga Race Course. Saturday was the 154th running of The Travers at the popular race course.

Torre currently serves as a special assistant to Major League Baseball's Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The Brooklyn, New York native is now 83.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014. Torre ranks fifth all-time in MLB history for wins as a manager. He helped guide the New York Yankees to four World Series titles.

