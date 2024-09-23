For those unaware, this past weekend actually marked the official start of the Fall season. The leaves on some trees have already begun changing color and the morning air has an undeniable but refreshing crispness to it when stepping outside. The arrival of Fall in of itself also welcomes another season and that is the "Spooky Season".

Halloween on the Horizon

Spooky Season means that Halloween is right around the corner. With Halloween quickly approaching everyone's desire and fandom for all the things that go bump in the night increases exponentially. From watching scary movies, to walking through haunted houses, millions of people look forward to celebrating the scariest time of the year.

Speaking of things that go bump in the night, everyone will soon have the opportunity to hop on board and experience one the coolest and most unique attractions in the Hudson Valley that only is available during this special time of the year. Of course I'm talking about "Haunted Roundout".

Return of Haunted Roundout

For those that don't know Haunted Roundout is a special boat tour only offered during this time of year by the Hudson River Maritime Museum. Those brave enough to partake in the adventure will hop on board the Maritime Museum's own "spirit ship" the Solaris.

Once on board, the Solaris will then guide passengers through the Roundout Creek. While on tour, passengers will also be told various ghostly tales by the ship's resident "storyteller", with all the stories focused on the Hudson Valley and Roundout Creeks haunted history.

The Maritime Museum has a warning of sorts for all would be passengers and it is to "COME ABOARD-IF YOU DARE!". They also say that their storyteller is "simply dying" to share the terrifying stories of "sunken shipwrecks, maritime murders and ghostly apparitions". Lets not forget to mention the tales about what creatures lurk beneath the treacherous waters.

Sounds like fascinatingly frightful and fun time, well for those who will dare to climb aboard that is.

Haunted Roundout Schedule

For the eager adventures out there, it won't be long before you can climb aboard the Solaris to begin your haunting experience. Tickets however can be purchased right now on the maritime museum's website. Tickets cost $35 per person.

The Hudson River Maritime Museum and the Solaris will begin the Haunted Roundout tours beginning in October, with the first venture set to take place on October 10, 2024. The tours will run from the October 10th all the way through to Halloween on the 31st.

Tours will run from Thursday through Sunday each week and two tours will be offered per day. On each of the dates available, the first tour begins at 6pm with the second tour beginning at 7pm. Tour times will be different though for anyone looking to take their adventure on Halloween with first tour beginning at 5pm and the second tour at 6pm.

The maritime museum also advises that tour goers be on time as the tours will leave on the hour and the tours themselves will last approximately one hour. You can see more details as well as more of what the maritime museum has to offer by viewing their website.

