New York Restaurant Closes After Over 40 Years In Hudson Valley

Customers are disappointed a very popular eatery that's been around for almost a decade closed down with little to no warning.

A popular restaurant with glowing reviews is closing its doors in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Popular Westchester County, New York Restaurant Closes Down With Little Warning

Last week, the owners of Momiji Japanese Restaurant announced the eatery served its last customer on New Year's Eve.

"Momiji Restaurant closed on 12/31/22 after 40 years of history. Thank you very much for your patronage," owners wrote on Facebook days after closing for good.

The Japanese eatery opened up over 40 years ago. It was located on Halstead Avenue in Harrison, New York.

Harrison, New York Restaurant Shocks Customers

The eatery has been serving customers in Harrison since 1982.

Momiji Japanese Restaurant has 4.5 stars out of 5 on Google. On Yelp, it received 4 out of 5 stars.

One Yelp reviewer said it was the best restaurant in Westchester County.

The owners did not give a reason for the closure.

