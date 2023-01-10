Legendary Discount Store Inching Closer To New York State Return?

Officials from a legendary discount department store continue to report the store is returning to New York State in the very near future.

Last week, Hudson Valley Post reported more on the rumors that Ames Department Stores are returning to New York State.

Legendary Discount Department Store Reportedly Returning To New York State

The department store's website stated stores would be returning in the spring of 2023.

"ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!"

Ames closed its final local stores about 20 years ago. In 2002, the department store announced the closure of all businesses.

Ames Confirms 2023 Return

The Ames' website still says "Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023," but a recent update gave a few more details.

"Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!," the website now adds.

A store official later confirmed seven stores will open in 2023.

Ames Returning To New York State

The exact locations for the seven stores have not been announced. But officials confirmed to WPRI stores will open in New York, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania.

The first store will is expected to open in Connecticut because the company was founded in that state in 1958. Rhode Island is included in the retailer's return plan.

Ames Department Stores Locations Coming In February?

In a new update on the website, it states store officials are in the process of requesting expansions.

A tweet from the "Official Twitter Account for Ames Department Stores, Inc" reports store locations will be announced next month with grand opening dates posted in March.

"The store locations announcement will be released in February 2023, our grand opening dates will be posted in March," a tweet reads." We hope to see you all in our stores soon!

Another tweet says officials made the Ames careers page public. "We have had a ton of requests for this," the tweet reads. "We have decided to make our careers page public, we were secretly hiring behind the scenes. New jobs will be online soon! Start your journey with Ames today!"

However, if you click the link no positions are currently open.

A pinned tweet provides a link for anyone to request an expansion.

Are The Ames Rumors True?

Ames's website has an email for press inquiries. However, the spokesperson has yet to return Hudson Valley's Post request for comment.

Fact-checkers like Snopes have yet to confirm or deny the rumors of the discount store's return. Snopes rates the rumors as "Research In Progress."

In its heyday, Ames operated over 300 stores with many located in the Hudson Valley.

Ames had stores in Newburgh, Hyde Park, Kingston, New Paltz, Highland, Napanoch, Catskill, Greenville and Greenport, among other Hudson Valley locations.

