Ringing in the New Year at WPDH isn't complete without the Boris & Robyn Show's annual Battle of the Best!

We like to take a moment to highlight the Hudson Valley's most beloved, locally-owned eateries, watering holes and everything in between. But we want your opinion on which local Hudson Valley places are your go-to spots. Get ready, because the competition is going to be stiff.

The Boris and Robyn Show's Battle of the Best Timeline

From Monday, January 9th to Friday, January 20th, The Boris and Robyn Morning Show is accepting nominations for each of the 10 categories on air. To give you an idea, the categories range from the most delicious slice of pizza to the best cup of coffee you can find in the Hudson Valley.

Then, the voting phase begins! This is where the competition gets interesting. From Monday, January 23 to Friday, February 10th, we will be asking you to get online or open your WPDH mobile app and vote for your favorite spot for each category. You are able to vote once per day for each category.

The winners of the Boris and Robyn Show's Battle of the Best will be revealed during the week of February 13th. The Boris & Robyn Show will reveal the winners of two categories each day that week. You'll be able to find a list of all the winners right here on the WPDH website and mobile app.

Get our free mobile app

Tune in to the Boris and Robyn Show every morning this week to nominate your favorite businesses. Happy voting!