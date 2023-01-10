Legendary Author Stephen King Viciously Trolls Upstate New York
Many are confused as to why a legendary author would troll Upstate New York.
Legendary author Stephen King tweeted on Friday trolling the Republican party and Upstate New York.
Stephen King Trolls Upstate New York
King was talking about how long it took for Kevin McCarthy to become Speaker Of The House. Despite a Republican majority in the House, it took 15 ballots for the Republicans to gain enough support to become his party's leader.
McCarthy had to make a number of concessions to a group of hardline conservatives which is expected to weaken his power as a speaker.
A Texas Republican, Tony Gonzales, blasted members of his party for taking forever to cast "the easiest vote the House will take," so some say King may have a point when he trolled House Republicans. However, it's unclear why he decided to put Utica, New York on blast.
Many Defend Utica, New York After King Trolls
Many took to Twitter to defend Utica, New York, or ask King for the reason why he dislikes Utica so much.
"Doesn’t suck if you know where to go for good chicken riggies and Utica greens," Dan Ahouse wrote.
Even the City of Utica's official Twitter responded to King.
One Utica area reporter wanted to know why.
"I am a reporter for the Utica-based @uticaOD newspaper," Ed Harris tweeted. "Can you shed some light on why the city has appeared in your works (and Tweets) so often?"
King didn't respond to Harris.
Oneida County's Executive disagreed.