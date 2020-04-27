Happy Birthday Ace Frehley

Happy Birthday wishes going out today to Ace Frehley. He's 69 years old today, and he sure has fit a lot of living into those 69 years. That is, if you believe all the stories. Which I do because not only has Ace himself told the stories, but those around him have confirmed them.

Now, I've never actually met Ace Frehley, but I am one degree of separation from him on so many levels. I'm actually friends or friendly with a whole bunch of people that played with him or had something to do with his musical career.

John Regan, who lives right in Wappingers, played bass with Ace for years. He also played with Peter Frampton. Richie Scarlet, also know as the Hudson Valley's Emperor of Rock and Roll also played with Ace for years, including a couple of years ago. Eddie Kramer, who lived in Millbrook for a while, co-produced Ace's album Frehley's Comet. My friend Claude Lehenaff played on a track called My Name is Eugene with Crazy Joe and the Variable Speed Band which Ace co-produced and played on. And I once saw him at The China Club in New York City with girls hanging all over him. But I never met him.

Happy Birthday, Ace. Thanks for proving a great soundtrack for my teenage years. Maybe someday we'll meet. Maybe through mutual friends...

