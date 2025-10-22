If you're planning on going out for Halloween this year, you might want to make sure your costume is waterproof. While areas across New York's Hudson Valley will experience mostly sunny and cooler weather for the majority of this week, extended forecasts say that could all change by the end of next week.

The Weather Channel's 10-day extended outlook says that Halloween this year could be a total washout, as heavy rain is forecasted across the Northeast late next week.

Halloween Could Be a Total Washout Across New York's Hudson Valley

Meteorologists from The Weather Channel report that temperatures should remain in the 50s, under a mixture of sun and clouds through the weekend. A slight chance for rain will emerge early next week, with increasing rainfall by Thursday.

Halloween Friday will see a chance for rain through the day and evening, with highs in the 50s. ABC New York says that another potential factor is the newly-formed Tropical Storm Melissa, which will slowly move north from the Caribbean into the Atlantic next week. The storm could become a hurricane by next week.

The system will more than likely stay out away from land, though ABC forecasters say that some of the tropical moisture could get pulled into an approaching cold front from the west, that could dump heavy rain in New York and the Northeast.

AccuWeather Releases Winter Weather Outlook For New York State

AccuWeather meteorologists says that the upcoming winter could bring early season winter storms, that could push "toward the mid-Atlantic and New England, where some could strengthen into nor’easters".

But while experts say that "snowfall is projected to be higher than last winter in parts of the Northeast", overall season totals may still finish below the historical average.