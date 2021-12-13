H.V. Musicians Record Hudson Valley Project to Help Local Charity

I’ve said it before, I’m saying it now, and I’m pretty sure I’ll be saying it again. The Hudson Valley is full of talented musicians who actually care about the community. Generous musicians who don’t mind volunteering their time to help a good cause. Whether it’s playing for free at a benefit concert, or donating their talents to record a project that will help Hudson Valley communities.

Right now you can get your hands on a new album recorded by some of the best known and well loved Hudson Valley musicians. The album is called The Hudson Valley Project and it features music by familiar Hudson Valley talents including Dutchess County’s Todd Mihan, The Jason Gisser Band, Ulster County’s Albino Love Slaves, David Laffin’s Tarmac and many more. All in all, the album features 20 tracks by some of our favorite local musicians.

Not only is it an album of great local music, the proceeds are going to help our friends and neighbors right here in the Hudson Valley. The proceeds from The Hudson Valley Project go directly to Family of Woodstock Inc., an Ulster County based organization that helps families in Ulster County and the surrounding communities. Family of Woodstock offers crisis intervention and support services for a broad spectrum of human problems.

You can get your own copy of The Hudson Valley Project right here. You’ll enjoy the music and know that you’re helping out people from your community. Now that’s what I call a great way to warm up during the holidays. You get the joy of giving, and you even get something in return.

