Legendary Guinness-Loving Rescue Horse From Pine Bush Passes Away

Last Fall we introduced you to Murphy when a Hudson Valley beer company donated Guinness to help with his diet. Murphy, a loveable old guy, had taken up residence at Equine Rescue Resource, Inc. in Pine Bush after his second adopted owner had passed away last year. His depression had him off his food so Manhattan Beer Distributors in the Bronx stepped up with a donation that made Murphy's world so much better.

Sadly, today we are sharing the news that Murphy has been laid to rest. Equine Rescue Resource posted the news today on their Facebook. I reached out for a comment from them and they responded with these kind words.

That morning, we let him go on walk about around the farm. He was able to amble about, visit the other horses and gum all of the fresh grass he wanted. We gave him a nice bath and some TLC before it was time. He was a sweet guy, and we are grateful to everyone who bought him a round and helped him enjoy his time with us.

Murphy enjoyed his time in Pine Bush at Equine Rescue Resource and became a bit of a celebrity thanks to his love of Guinness. In case you are not aware Guinness - and beer in general - makes a great supplement for a horse because of its ingredients. Is beer good for my horse?

Now Murphy's legacy will continue as his remains have been donated to Cornell University and the Orange County CCE. Murphy will help them educate the community and other surrounding areas about something called livestock mortality composting.

If you wish to contact Equine Rescue Resource, Inc. a non-profit organization established in 1999 to help horses in need they can be reached at (845) 744-1728. They can always use your support and generosity.

Check out some of the Photos we found of Murphy from his time at Equine Rescue Resource, Inc.

