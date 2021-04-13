Why Did Governor Cuomo Stop By Angry Orchard Cider House in Walden?

The New York State Governor was in the Hudson Valley this week to make an announcement.

Governor Cuomo is always travelling across New York State, and now he's made a stop in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, Governor Cuomo visited the Angry Orchard Cider House in Walden, of Orange County. As tempting as it may be, Governor Cuomo wasn't there to check out the treehouse, he was there to make an important announcement regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a press release, Governor Cuomo announced at Angry Orchard Cider House that there will be a new targeted effort to vaccinate New York State farm and food production workers. With this announcement, he also announced that New York State will allocate 500 doses of the COVID vaccine to Sun River Health, which is a local health care network. These doses will be exclusively for Angry Orchard workers, as well as farm and food production workers in the Orange County area. As of now, it is unclear when these doses will become available.

In his announcement, Governor Cuomo said, "As we continue to expand eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine and establish more pop-up sites to reach New Yorkers in underserved communities, it's critical that we bring the vaccine to every part of the state, not just those with high populations. That's why we're making sure food production workers and farm workers in rural areas, including migrant workers, get vaccinated for COVID-19."

You can watch the full Facebook Live video of his announcement here.