It all came down to one letter. LoHud is reporting that the signs put up on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will have to be fixed, or even completely replaced. That's because the middle initial 'M' was omitted.

And guess where this money will come from? Yup, the taxpayers. The new bridge will have its existing signs fixed by the Department of Transportation , while the Thruway Authority is either patching over of replacing their own signs. There is no word yet exactly how much this will cost.

DOT spokesperson Joseph Morrissey said:

We are currently in the process of installing overlays on existing signs for the sake of uniformity across the state highway and Thruway systems, and to ensure every sign reflects the official name of the new bridge.

LoHud says that it was not entirely clear who was to blame for the gaffe. The massive $4 billion dollar bridge took four years to construct, as it replaced the old Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge which had slowly eroded over time.

To some, it is still the Tappan Zee though. One Port Chester resident even started a petition in late 2017 to have the name changed back. In 2017, Governor Andrew Cuomo lead a last minute campaign to have the bridge renamed after his father: Mario M. Cuomo.

By the way, the M stands for Matthew.

