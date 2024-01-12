Goshen Firefighters Fall Through Floorboards During 3-Alarm Fire

A scary situation for two firefighters triggered a "mayday call" during a massive house fire in Goshen on Thursday.

First responders put their lives on the line every time they show up to an emergency. Each situation has its own set of challenges that can quickly become life-threatening for those who put themselves in harm's way.

On Thursday the Goshen fire department was responding to a three-alarm fire on Middle Street in the Village of Goshen. According to images obtained from Rockland Video, flames and smoke could be seen leaping from the structure that appeared to be fully consumed in fire.

An adult and two children were reportedly at home when the fire broke out in the living room of the house. The blaze quickly engulfed the bottom floor and spread upstairs. Luckily, all three occupants were able to flee the house and safely escape the fire.

As the fire reached three alarms, 80 firefighters from eight different Orange County departments were called to help get the blaze under control. Two firefighters who were battling flames in the living room fell through the first floor into the basement. The fire was so intense that it had made a hole in the floorboards.

A mayday call was made and the two firefighters were quickly rescued and brought out of the home.

As a result, other first responders were ordered to evacuate the structure. Firefighters continued to fight the flames from outside the home. It took over an hour to finally extinguish the blaze, leaving the home completely destroyed.

Fire officials say that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

