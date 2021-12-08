It has not been an easy couple of years, and that has taken its toll on so many people and families here in the Hudson Valley and beyond. Too many people have felt the loss of family members and friends.

It’s never easy to lose a loved one, but during the holidays it always seems even tougher. Watching those around you get ready for all of the festivities, while inside you’re hurting so much. It’s not only painful, it’s also a very lonely feeling. And to add to the stress of losing someone they love, a family also has to start thinking about expenses. That’s one of the reasons a GoFundMe is a great thing. It allows people to help other people who are going through something overwhelming.

Right now the Panagio family is going through a sad and overwhelming time after the death of 31 year old Nicholas Panagio from injuries he suffered in a fire at Waryas Park. And expenses are piling up, so a GoFundMe has been started to help with funeral costs. According to the GoFundMe page, Nicholas was a smart and funny man who loved cars and was a whiz when it comes to technology. Nick was obviously well loved by his family, and this is a chance for us to help them during this hardship.

We would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of Nicholas Panagio. Hopefully our community will offer support during this tough time, and help to make the season just a little brighter.

