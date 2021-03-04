Giant Mysterious Glowing Red Cloud Spotted Off East Coast

When you have a lot of turmoil going on across the world, people may start thinking they're seeing things. Some experts claim that unexplained sightings have skyrocketed since the beginning of the pandemic. Makes sense. People are home more often, and that can lead to your mind playing tricks on you. Is it UFOs? But what many people saw up and down the east coast Wednesday wasn't an optical illusion. NASA has stepped up with their explanation, but not all are buying it though.

News Observer is reporting that giant, blowing "cloud" of reddish-pink gas was spotted off the coast Wednesday. And while the ominous cloud may look like something out of an old science fiction movie, its origins have a very simple explanation. NASA says the cloud is simply residue from the aftermath of a rocket launch from Wallops Flight Facility on the Virginia coast. NASA had said Monday that the rocket launch would leave harmless vapor trails in the sky.

Of course, social media exploded with pictures of the weird phenomenon, that was seen as far south as Puerto Rico, and all the way up the coast to the Northeast. Some witnesses claim the object they saw was on fire. Others say they watched the shape mysteriously change color as the sun set. And of course, you have the UFO buffs out in full force, claiming we were being visited by beings from another world.

