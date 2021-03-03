Want to go on a trip? A number of pandemic weary people might be looking for a change of scenery, and to just an excuse to get out of town. Well, this could be the trip of a lifetime, though it will take about three days to get to your destination. You now have your chance to travel further into space than any human as ever traveled ever before. An entrepreneur has reportedly bought eight seats on SpaceX's planned all-civilian trip around the Moon, and you have your chance to join him.

You may think a mission like this would cost millions? However, Yusaku Maekawa has already foot the bill, and is looking for eight people from the world to come on the 2023 flight. While you won't actually land on the lunar surface, you'll get to swing around the Moon aboard the SpaceX rocket Starship.

The catch? Maezawa has two somewhat vague requirements to come aboard; 1) Those who want to help society as a whole 2) Those are willing to help their crewmates. Sound interesting? You can sign up at the dearmoon.earth website. Pre-registration will continue through March 14. Think you're up for the task?

Another potential catch is that SpaceX has had two test flights crash over the past couple of months. Unfortunately, this has been a bit of common theme for the company over the years in spite of their very ambitious efforts. Remember when CEO Elon Musk said he wanted to put humans back on the moon by 2018? Musk also continues to say we'll have humans on the surface of Mars in only three years.

