Got the Guts for a Ghost Hunt at a Former H.V. Reformatory?

I’m pretty sure that I believe in ghosts. I mean, why not? There are certainly weird things that happen everyday. Things that can’t be explained. And I know that I believe in ghosts enough to not want to meet one. But there are many people who would love to see a ghost. If you are one of them, this just might be for you.

Spend the night in one of the most haunted places in New York with the Ghost Hunts USA Team on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 8:30PM - 4AM at Mid Orange Correctional and Former Reformatory on Schoolhouse Road in Warwick.

In the 1930s, this 740 acre campus was turned into the New York State Training School for Boys, a facility which housed “troubled” young men, where they were trained or “reformed” so that they may one day go back into the community with productive work skills. However, there are many stories of horrifying abuse and neglect surrounding the school, which held between 400 and 500 boys at one time. The mysterious secrets of Mid Orange will leave a lasting impression on anyone that dares to investigate it long enough. Think you’re brave enough to join in?

The ghost hunt at the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility and Former Reformatory includes exclusive access to the most haunted areas of this location, group vigils with experienced investigators, lone vigils, use of the equipment which includes trigger objects and EMF readers, free time to explore this location and to undertake your very own private vigils. Plus, unlimited refreshments including coffee, bottled water and soda and a selection of snacks.

For more information about the ghost hunt at the Mid-Orange Correctional Facility and Former Reformatory including how to get tickets check out the event facebook page.