Get Up-Close to Animals in Saugerties, New York

The Bronx Zoo will have to mooooove over. There's a place right here in the Hudson Valley that will let you get close to some adorable farm animals.

New York is filled with animal lovers. Did you know that one of the biggest animal sanctuaries for farm animals is right here in the Hudson Valley? According to their website, The Catskill Animal Sanctuary is about 150 acres and is dedicated to helping 11 species of farm animals who were rescued from harmful situations.

During regular hours of operation, you can buy individual tickets or you can book family tours. They have private tours or you can purchase a day pass and roam the grounds all day long.

The Catskill Animal Sanctuary looks like a great time and it doesn't look like an experience that you can get at any zoo.

They even offer virtual field trips as well. The Catskill Animal Sanctuary is located at 316 Old Stage Rd in Saugerties. Donations to the sanctuary are always appreciated.

11 Hudson Valley Parks Ranked Best to Worst