Get a Second Helping With the WPDH Album of the Week

This Sunday on the WPDH Album of Week, we'll feature Lynyrd Skynyrd's Second Helping in honor of our Second Helping Weekend.

Second Helping is the second studio album from Lynyrd Skynyrd, released on April 15, 1974. The album was recorded in January of 1974, with one song being recorded in June of 1973. Second Helping featured Sweet Home Alabama, which was an answer to Neil Young's Alabama, and Southern Man. Sweet Home Alabama reached number eight on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

Remember the lyric "A Southern Man Don't Need Him Around Anyhow". Second Helping lived up to the success of Lynyrd Skynyrd's debut album Lynyrd Skynyrd (Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd)

It has become a staple here on WPDH on Thanksgiving weekend, as we usually have a Second Helping Weekend where we play double-shots of your favorite artists all weekend long. This year is no different. Let's keep the tradition going!

Second Helping peaked at number 12 on the Billboard album charts. It was certified Gold in 1974 and went double-platinum in 1987. The album had two main singles, Sweet Home Alabama, and Don't Ask Me No Questions.

The tracklisting for Second Helping

Sweet Home Alabama I Need You Don't Ask Me No Questions Workin' for MCA The Ballad of Curtis Loew Swamp Music The Needle and the Spoon Call Me the Breeze

A CD reissue in 1987 included three bonus tracks, Don't Ask Me No Questions (Single Version), Was I Right or Wrong (Demo), and Take Your Time (Demo).

Nominate an album you'd like to hear us play on WPDH for the Album of the Week