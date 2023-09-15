Geoff Tate Rocks Paramount Hudson Valley in Peekskill, NY [Photos]

Former Queensryche frontman brought the classics to Peekskill, NY.

The hard rock/heavy metal faithful came out and rocked the night away this past Saturday night at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY. Geoff Tate made is triumphant return to the Hudson Valley with a show presented by 101.5 WPDH and Loaded Concerts that included plenty of classic Queensryche material to satisfy any old-school Ryche fan.

Loaded Concerts Loaded Concerts loading...

After leaving Queensryche in 2012, Geoff Tate and his former bandmates were involved in a legal battle over the Queensryche name. Tate toured with a band under Geoff Tate's Queensryche from 2012-2014. Following the settlement, Tate was granted exclusive performance rights to the classic Queensryche album Operation: Mindcrime and his former bandmates retained all rights to the Queensryche name. Geoff Tate formed the band Operation: Mindcrime in 2014 along with Disturbed bassist John Moyer and former AC/DC drummer Simon Wright, which saw different lineup changes. The band recorded and toured until 2017.

Get our free mobile app

After great sets from openers Black Dawn from Long Island and Mark Daly (From Ireland), Geoff Tate and his band of young, talented musicians took the stage and rocked through a 90 minute set of classics covering material from throughout his Queensryche career. Check out Setlist.fm for setlists from Geoff Tate's current tour.

Check out a full photo gallery below of pics from Geoff Tate and his band at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill. Photos courtesy of staff photgrapher Bill Gallucci.