Gas Prices Plummet Below $1 In Parts of New York State

Gas is cheaper than ever because fewer people are driving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

You're probably driving less. I know I am. I'm not driving to the gym every day, I'm not going to the grocery store every week. I'm not driving to see my friends anymore. Because of that, I fill up maybe once every 10 days. Opposed to my once every 5 days. Since fewer people are driving, gas prices are totally plummetting.

Syracuse.com reports that gas prices have dropped so low in some parts of New York State, that they're below a dollar per gallon. Currently, the national average price for a gallon of gas is $1.86, last year at this time it was $2.82. In New York State, the average is $2.25, compared to $2.82 from last year.

While gas prices are still higher in New York due to taxes, no refineries, and delivery issues, some parts of the state are still seeing incredibly low prices. Syracuse.com reports that Native American Reservations are seeing the lowest prices in New York. Roughly a dozen gas stations in the Cattaraugus territory in Western New York had prices below $1 per gallon. There was even a gas war between Reservation gas stations in the Southern Tier of New York State that dropped prices to 68 cents per gallon.

