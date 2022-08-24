Gas Finally Dips Below $4 in Hudson Valley, New York

Hudson Valley drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump.

Gas prices across New York State and the Hudson Valley continue to drop. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.215. The national average is $3.883. Some Hudson Valley drivers are seeing significantly lower prices.

Gas Drops Below $4 in Orange County, Ulster County

On my commute to work, I drive through Orange, Dutchess and Ulster counties. Each morning, I notice the price of gas. I find gas is typically cheapest on Route 9W in Newburgh and Marlboro, near the border.

This morning, I was happy to see gas has dipped below $4 a gallon for regular gas. A number of gas stations in Newburgh and Marlboro, on Route 9W, were selling gas for $3.99. Gas Buddy confirms my findings and also reports the cheapest gas in Newburgh can be found at the Sunoco on 17K, where gas is selling for $3.95.

Gas is also below $4 in parts of Ulster County, including Kerhonkson and Accord, according to Gas Buddy.

Gas Remains Higher in Dutchess County, Poughkeepsie, New York

However, I did notice prices in Poughkeepsie, New York were still well over $4. AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas in the "Dutchess-Putnam County" region is $4.324.

Cheapest Gas in New York State Found in Elmont, Nassau County, New York

The cheapest gas in New York State is found in Elmont, New York. The Gulf station located on Linden Blvd. is currently selling gas for $3.39 a gallon, according to Gas Buddy.

Elmont is found on Long Island It's located in northwestern Hempstead in Nassau County, New York.

New York drivers were paying over $5 a gallon for regular gas just over two months ago. A record high was set at $5.041 in New York State on June 14, 2022.

"Drivers are now benefiting from gas prices that are (at least) $1.11 less than their peak in mid-June,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross stated.

However, New Yorkers were paying about $1 less at the pump one year ago, according to AAA.

Gas Prices May Increase Again in New York

I'm sure New Yorkers are happy to be paying about $1 less at the pump than two months ago, sadly AAA thinks hurricane season may cause prices to rise in the near future.

"But now we need to keep an eye on the weather as hurricane season arrives. These storms can affect prices by disrupting oil production in the Gulf of Mexico and impacting large coastal refineries," Gross said.

