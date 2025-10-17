News was announced this week in a press release.

MIDDLETOWN, NY (Oct. 15, 2025) - Garnet Health and Montefiore Health System are pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent for Garnet Health to pursue an affiliation with Montefiore Health System, Inc.

When finalized, this new affiliation is anticipated to result in enhanced access to high-quality care, strengthened and expanded clinical services, and broaden access to specialty care for more than 500,000 residents served by Garnet Health throughout Orange and Sullivan Counties and surrounding areas.

“Today’s announcement reflects our continued commitment to ensuring the long-term strength and sustainability of healthcare in our region,” said Jonathan Schiller, President and CEO, Garnet Health. “Joining Montefiore Health System will enable us to bring expanded resources and clinical capabilities to our patients while preserving the community-focused care that has defined Garnet Health for generations.”

“Garnet Health has always been deeply committed to meeting the healthcare needs of our community,” states Virginia Rizzo, Board Chair, Garnet Health. “Our affiliation with Montefiore Health System will only help to strengthen that commitment by expanding access to high-quality, exceptional care close to home. This offers us the opportunity to build upon our shared dedication to improving the health and well-being of the region we proudly serve.”

Garnet Health and Montefiore Health System intend to build on each other’s strengths by combining Garnet Health’s deep community connections and local expertise with Montefiore’s advanced specialty capabilities and resources. The result will be a stronger, more sustainable healthcare network delivering the highest standards of care to our community.

“Montefiore Health System knows what it takes to deliver excellent care at a community level while offering access to world-class, academic medical expertise,” said Dr. Phillip O. Ozuah, President and CEO, Montefiore Einstein. “We look forward to the opportunity to welcome Garnet Health into the Montefiore family. Together, we share a deep commitment to local healthcare access, clinical excellence, and community care.”

The two organizations plan to conduct due diligence and finalize definitive agreements by the end of 2025, followed by the pursuit of required regulatory approvals.

