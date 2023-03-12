Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Tips for Ladder Safety
March is Ladder Safety Month, and it is a good reason to go over some of what we really should know about Ladder Safety. A few minutes now, could save you or someone else down the road.
While there are many different 'ladder safety tips' here are just a few key ones, that every New Yorker should know.
What are the top safety tips when working with a ladder?
When you are using a ladder, be it an extension ladder or just a small step stool the first thing you should do before you use it, is look at it, check it over and make sure that it isn't broken or in need of repair. While you might have multiple ladders, make sure that you have the right size ladder for what you are working on.
When you are on the ladder, don't reach too far to get to what you need while on the ladder. Reaching while high up on the ladder, can actually cause you to lose your balance and cause yourself to fall.
Another great thing to remember is to be mindful of the fact that you are on a ladder, any sudden move or misstep on the ladder can cause you to be injured.
What is the one rule that you should never break when using a ladder?
What is the one rule that you should never break when using a ladder? Well, there is two rules. One is to always maintain three-points of on the ladder. Make sure to always have both feet on the ladder and one hand. This will keep you balanced. The other super important thing to remember when using your ladder is to keep your ladder on even ground. Make sure that your ladder is set up on even footing, that it is balanced.
These are just a few things to keep in mind when using a ladder, be it a step stool, a-frame or extension ladder.