Fund For Biker Who Lost Limb on Route 9 Claims ‘Illegal U-Turn’

The motorcyclist who was involved in a gruesome accident in the Town of Wappinger on Tuesday has already raised over $30,000 in donations.

Eric LeBron was riding on his motorcycle when he struck a vehicle on Route 9 near Adams Fairace Farms on Tuesday afternoon. The accident is still under investigation, but eyewitnesses claim that LeBron was doing stunts and riding at unsafe speeds in the moments leading up to the crash.

A fundraiser for the biker, however, claims that LeBron was "hit off his motorcycle by a driver making an illegal U-Turn". Police have not released any information about the investigation, nor has it been announced that the driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident has been charged with anything.

The accident occurred on the southbound lane of Route 9 just past Fowlerhouse Road. There is a turning lane in that area where cars from the northbound lane can legally make a U-Turn on Route 9 or turn onto South Fowlerhouse Road.

Video Surfaces of Biker Apparently Breaking Traffic Laws

A video posted to LeBron's Facebook page appears to show the biker riding over 100 miles per hour on a public road while performing a wheelie. The illegal stunt is shown over a sound clip that says "I wonder why so many people are trying to tell me to slow down. Seems like Mother F%&$ers should be shutting the hell up and enjoying the show".

The video is taken from the rider's perspective as he pops a wheelie. The camera then pans down to show the speedometer as it surpasses 100mph.

GoFundMe Started For Purchase of Bionic Arm

Tala Russell has organized a fund for LeBron on behalf of his family. The goal is to raise $150,000 for "a prosthetic arm, hospital bills, as well as the daily living expenses that can't be put on hold". The GoFundMe claims that the bike rider has multiple internal injuries, is still unable to walk and is suffering from broken bones in his extremities. LeBron's arm was severed and doctors were unable to reattach it.

In two days over $30,000 was raised to cover LeBron's bills. Fellow bike enthusiasts have been making donations and leaving words of solidarity. Mike Ambrosio donated $200 and left a message saying, "Fellow rider. Too many close calls to count. Get well soon!"

Investigation Still Pending

State Police are still conducting an investigation into Tuesday's accident. There's been no official word from State Police about the details or circumstances surrounding the tragic accident.

