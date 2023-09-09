The Hudson Valley is home to some amazing wildlife, including one of the rarest animals in the state.

Minnewaska State Park in Ulster County, NY, is home to more than just beautiful views. Rattlesnakes, bobcats, and black bears are just some of the impressive wildlife to call the park home, but there's one much smaller (and rarer) animal that has caught the attention of environmental scientists.

Rare Moth at Minnewaska State Park in Ulster County, NY

The pitch pine trees in Minnewaska State Park make the perfect home for one very specific noctuid moth, called Zale curema, or the black-eyed zale (below). While found is nearby states like Massachusetts and Rhode Island, it is reported that the only confirmed sighting of Zale curema in the entirety of New York State is in Minnewaska.

Rare Animals at Minnewaska State Park

Zale curema joins a list of scarcely-seen animals that all call the 24,000-acre park home. Other insects like the Arrowhead Spiketail dragonfly and Blueberry Gray moth can both be spotted by lucky hikers, and the timber rattlesnake, small footed bat, and even peregrine falcon are also listed under Minnewaska's list of rare wildlife.

About Minnewaska State Park in Ulster County, NY

Minnewaska State Park, located in Gardiner, NY, is one of New York's most impressive state parks. Opened as a state preserve in 1993, the park boasts multiple lakes and beaches, miles of hiking trails (and rock-climbing routes) on the Shawangunk Mountain ridge, camping, scuba diving, and more. It's also been home to some dramatic rescues.

While hikers are normally the subject of emergency responses, an adorable dog was recently on the receiving end of a much-needed rescue from a very dire situation. The 12-year-old canine had fallen down a narrow crevice, prohibiting all but the most qualified professionals to attempt an extraction. After five long days, a miracle happened. Check out the heartwarming photos below.

