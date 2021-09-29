FREE Coffee Today in Hudson Valley…Here’s Where to Grab a Cup
Nothing makes a fall day better than a FREE cup of coffee.
If you haven't noticed, fall has officially arrived and with temperatures dropping quickly, the leaves changing colors and it getting darker earlier, you might need a quick pick-me-up. If that sounds like something you'd enjoy we have some great news.
Wednesday September 29th, is National Coffee Day, and good news for coffee drinkers is that some of our favorite places for coffee are offering free cups today to celebrate. Most of the places that are offering something today do have some purchase requirements for a free cup according to WalletHub.
Where to Get FREE Coffee on National Coffee Day in the Hudson Valley
Dunkin’- Dunkin' Donuts Perks members can get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase and with about 1000 Dunkin' locations in and around the Hudson Valley, finding one shouldn't be hard.
Starbucks- If you bring your own 20-oz clean, reusable cup into participating Starbucks, they will fill it up FREE. If you'd rather brew a cup of Starbucks at home, Starbucks is celebrating their 50th anniversary and offering anyone a FREE 7-ounce bag of their coffee. You do need to sign up online for the free coffee, do that here.
QuickChek- If you're a QuickChek Rewards Member you can grab a free 20 ounce hot or iced coffee.
7-Eleven- All rewards members can get any size coffee free, with any purchase.
Circle K- If you text "FREE" to 31310 you can get a free coffee coupon.
If you stop a grab coffee today and the place you're at is doing something special, let us know by texting us through the Wolf app and we will include them in this article.