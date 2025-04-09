Poughkeepsie Burger Joint Handing Out Free Burgers All Week Long

Who says there's no such thing as a free lunch? A popular Poughkeepsie burger joint has just declared that this week is "Free Burger Week," and we're not mad at that.

Just as the weather begins to turn from winter into spring, the smell of hamburgers is in the air. Whether you like your burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, a meatless patty or just plain with a little ketchup, you can have your burger for free if you know where to go and what to say this week.

Free Burger Week Begins in Poughkeepsie, New York

While many fine dining establishments celebrate Restaurant Week, a little burger shop on Route 9 is doing one better. Instead of a prix fix menu, they're inviting customers to come by to grab a burger and get a token for a free burger on their next visit with no strings attached.

Moonburger has become a sensation throughout the Hudson Valley, where it has three locations in Kingston, Poughkeepsie and New Paltz. Originally established as a meat-free fast food joint, Moonburger launched an all-beef version of its famous burger last year to rave reviews.

In order to give customers a taste of their new burgers, Moonburger launched its first "Free Burger Week" in January at its Route 9 location. Now, due to popular demand, the promotion is back for a limited time.

How to Get Your Free Moonburger This Week

According to the restaurant's official Instagram account, you can get your free burger by stopping by the Moonburger location on Route 9 inside the Chestnut Market next to Price Chopper.

Customers just need to say that they're here for their free burger and they'll receive a token they can use for a complimentary burger on their next visit. The offer is good for dine-in, drive-thru and delivery orders.

Free Burger Week began on Monday and, according to Moonburger, will last for a week or "maybe more".

