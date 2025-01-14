An insanely popular Hudson Valley burger joint is surprising all customers will free burgers all week long.

Prepare for your New Year's resolution to be sabotaged. An unprecedented promotion is promising to hand out free burgers to all customers who indulge at one of the Hudson Valley's most popular restaurants.

This Week is "Free Burger Week"

A burger chain that recently introduced an all-beef cheeseburger made from premium New York meat raised on family farms in Seneca Falls has proclaimed this week to be "Free Burger Week" at its Poughkeepsie location on Route 9.

In October, Moonburger made headlines after expanding its vegan burger menu, giving customers an option to choose between a plant-based patty and an all-beef version of its popular burger. The restaurant recently opened up its fourth location in Brooklyn after successfully launching a trio of burger joints in Kingston, Poughkeepsie and New Paltz.

It turns out that many fans of Moonburger didn't eat there because their burgers were vegan, but simply because they were delicious. Owner Jeremy Robinson-Leon says he went to great lengths to introduce the new burger, installing additional grills at its locations to make sure those who wanted to remain vegan could get burgers that weren't cooked alongside beef.

How to Claim Your Free Moonburger

According to an announcement on the restaurant's Facebook page, the Free Burger Week promotion is only available at the Poughkeepsie location on Route 9. Customers who purchase any burger, either vegan or beef, and mention Free Burger Week will receive a token valid for a complimentary burger on their next visit. Free Burger Week began on Monday, January 13.

