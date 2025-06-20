New Yorkers With Common Ailment Can Get a Free Air Conditioner

In New York State, one out of every eight people has a health condition that could make them eligible for a free air conditioner.

After a cold and wet spring, summer has officially arrived in the Hudson Valley. Temperatures are expected to be over 100 degrees early next week, which means staying cool will be top of mind for everyone in New York State.

If you don't have air conditioning, living with temperatures in the triple digits can be a challenge, especially if you have a common health condition that can be triggered by hot weather.

Free Air Conditioners for New Yorkers With Common Ailment

On Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of New York's Essential Plan Cooling Program. The initiative gives eligible New Yorkers free air conditioners to help reduce heat-related health issues.

New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald says that extreme heat can be life-threatening, especially for those who suffer from asthma. Hot days can trigger serious symptoms in asthma sufferers that inflame and swell their airways, making it difficult to breathe. Pollen and other pollutants in the air can make the situation even worse, which is why having an air conditioner is vital for asthma sufferers.

Who is Eligible For Free Air Conditioners in New York State?

To be eligible for a free air conditioner, New Yorkers must be enrolled in the State’s Essential Plan and live with persistent asthma that presents symptoms such as shortness of breath and wheezing. The Essential Plan is open to New York State residents between the ages of 19 and 64 who are not eligible for Medicaid or employer coverage and meet annual income requirements.

If approved, applicants will receive a new air conditioner every five years, including the price of installation, which can be up to $1,100 depending on the type of air conditioner. If one cannot be safely installed, a fan will be provided through the program.

Units will be handed out on a first-come-first-served basis to those who apply online through the end of August while funding lasts.

