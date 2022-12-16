‘Fox and Friends’ Team Enjoys Cookies from Marlboro, New York Cookie Company

If you have a sweet tooth, love a baked treat and live in the Hudson Valley you probably have heard of Halfsies Cookie Company.

The from-scratch cookie company, out of Marlboro New York, is known for their delectable cookies (that are so big they need to be cut in half) and their wide variety of flavors (I Hate Raisins" Oatmeal Dark Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake Vanilla Chip).

Now, one national television morning show is shouting out Halfsies Cookie Co. for their kindness.

Fox and Friends Loves Halfsies Cookies

Senior meteorologist on the Fox News Channel and Fox and Friends co-host, Janice Dean, has had a special relationship with the Marlboro Cookie Co. since 2020. Dean writes in a caption on Instagram:

During the pandemic, I received a message here on @instagram from @halfsiescookieco wanting to do something nice for my family after we lost my in-laws. They sent several care packages of their cookies which brought joy to our household during a tough time. Just a simple act of kindness (and a cookie) goes a long way.

That simple act of kindness went a long way. Dean then, just in time for the holidays, shared the delicious cookies with her Fox and Friends Family adding:

I ordered some of their Christmas cookies for my fox and friends family, and everyone loved them. So Thank you to the kind people at @halfsiescookieco. Your cookies are delicious, but the love that goes into making them for others makes them even more special.

Janice went on to share her secret cookie goodness with her co-workers like Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmead and Ainsley Earhardt.

Halfsies Holiday Kindness

This isn't the first time Halfsies has been noticed for their kindness.

During the holiday season last year, Halfsies Cookies and their kindness went viral on Instagram. A video, taken by the company's Ring security camera, caught an Amazon delivery driver's emotional reaction to a care package left for her. Take a look:

Check out Halfsies Cookie Co. online and their large variety of cookie flavors, and of course their kindness. Plus it doesn't hurt to enjoy a sweet treat right from the Hudson Valley.

