Forsyth Nature Center in Kingston Is Open Again

It's been a rough ride this year, but we're looking at the light at the end of the tunnel as the Hudson Valley slowly gets back to normal. It's a slow and careful process, but we're getting there. And I'm happy to pass along some great reopening information.

One of the favorite spots that has reopened its doors this week is the Forsyth Nature Center on Lucas Avenue Ext. in Kingston. There will be some changes in accessibility and protocol for the immediate future to help ensure your experience is a safe and enjoyable one, so please consider this when planning your visit.

Face masks must be worn to enter facility and remain on during your visit. The nature center will be open daily from 9AM - 5PM until further notice. Visitors are asked to obey new signage regarding traffic flow and access. Feed machines and the drinking fountain will not be available to minimize the chance of exposing visitors to contaminated surfaces. The lower picnic area will remain closed as it would be difficult to adequately provide proper social distancing and sanitize these wooden picnic tables. The upper picnic area is open and the four tables have been placed to provide ample room and will be sanitized regularly.

For all the information on the reopening of Forsyth Nature Center and the guidelines you will need to follow, check out their facebook page or the website.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: