Popular Kingston-Port Ewen Suspension Bridge Reopens After Several Years

The Wurts Street Bridge has reopened after nearly 4-year restoration project.

One Hudson Valley area bridge has been undergoing a reconstruction project that is estimated to cost $44.6 million. The project started in the fall of 2020 was recently completed and the bridge reopened after a ribbon cutting event.

The Wurts Street Bridge (Kingston-Port Ewen Suspension Bridge) is a beautiful 20th-century structure spanning Rondout Creek, near where it empties into the Hudson River. It connects the City of Kingston to the north, with the village of Port Ewan to the south.

We've been lucky to follow the progress of the Wurts Street Bridge restoration project through a Facebook page called Save the Wurts Street Bridge (Kingston-Port Ewen Suspension Bridge) and a couple weeks back the bridge finally got its stripes.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that work is complete on the historic Kingston-Port Ewen Suspension Bridge - also known as the Wurts Street Bridge – re-establishing an important connector for travelers headed to and from the City of Kingston that had been closed since the fall of 2020.

With funding support from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this project used more than 700 tons of U.S.-made steel to stabilize and strengthen the 103-year-old structure, enhancing public safety and fully restoring the bridge’s stunning grandeur.

Gov. Hochul and Congressman Pat Ryan were on hand Tuesday for a special ribbon cutting event marking the reopening of the popular area suspension bridge, ahead of the July 4th holiday.

As reported back in March of 2023, The Wurts Street Bridge restoration project is the subject of a documentary titled The Time Capsule... The Renovation of the Century-Old Wurts Street Bridge. The documentary covers the fascinating, large-scale construction/engineering project along with lots of historical information on the structure.

