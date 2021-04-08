You've heard of going postal? Well, this might be a case of not going postal. At all. If you ever wondered why that relative's card never made it to your mailbox, then this just might answer a few things for you. CBS says that a former postal worker from Cobleskill admitted to dumping thousands of pieces of mail. We understand some people forget to tip their mail carriers, but come on. This was not the way to handle things. What happened?

The 25 year-old admitted to dumping 5,833 pieces of mail over a six month period, between January 1 and July 24, 2019. CBS is reporting that the mail ended up all scattered about in the village of Sharon Springs, NY. Officials finally tracked down all the missing pieces of mail, only to find it covered in mud, dirt, and various bugs. Many pieces of the mail were left under some old tires in the woods, according to CBS. Sharon Springs is a small rural community of just over 500 in Schoharie County, far from any larger towns.

It is uncertain exactly why this man did such a thing to begin with. Now, he could face five years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

If you thought your mail being dumped in the woods by your mail carrier was bad, imagine it being stolen and taken to another country? In November 2020, officials say a postal worker from West Seneca, NY was stopped on a bridge near the Canadian border in Buffalo. What they allegedly ended up finding was a bin of missing mail in his truck, including three absentee ballots, 106 political mailings, 220 first class mailings, and 484 standard mailings.

His excuse? According to WKBW, the worker tried telling Customs and Border Protection the mail was all for him and his mother.

