Former Hudson Valley Resident Gets Surprise from James Corden

A former Hudson Valley resident got a nice surprise from Late Late Night host James Corden.

Joe Dolce, a graduate of Spackenkill high school, is currently in quarantine in California. Dolce is a script coordinator for The Late Late Show with James Corden. He also was supposed to be getting married last weekend.

Obviously, since the outbreak of COVID-19, it had to be postponed.

Of course, nothing could really replace Joe and his fiance Isabella's wedding day. But James Corden wanted to try.

Dolce and his fiance are big baseball fans, but are diehard fans for two rival teams. Joe being from New York is a Yankees fan while Isabella is a Boston Red Sox fan. I'm sure the rivalry keeps the relationship spicy.

Corden was able to use his celebrity and get sluggers, Giancarlo Stanton of the New York Yankees and JD Martinez of the Red Sox, to record a special message for the happy couple.

Take a look at the video below:

The two were also invited to a Red Sox/Yankee game at Fenway, once we're allowed back into the stadiums of course, and sit in the owners box.

Okay, so it's not the wedding plans they dreamed of, but it's still pretty cool.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

