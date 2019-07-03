Hudson Valley Teen Battling Rare Stage-3 Cancer

The Hudson Valley can help out a local teen and her family who's battling a rare form of cancer.

Just weeks before she should have finished her freshman year at Spackenkill High School Hannah Mrani, 15, was diagnosed with stage 3 Ovarian Cancer, according to a GofundMe.

"She's already had extensive abdominal surgery in order to remove a large tumor and other affected organs. Something no one should ever have to endure," Maritza Mrani wrote on the GoFundMe. "Hannah will be starting her chemotherapy in two weeks and has a very long road ahead of her. It is unknown right now how long she will have to be hospitalized and what the outcome will be, however, doctors are very optimistic."

Hannah has an 11-year-old younger brother, Aaron. Her mother will be out of work as she cares for Hannah. A GoFundMe was set up to help Hannah's family.

