Missing: Search For Former Fishkill Resident Living in Myrtle Beach

A search is underway for a former Fishkill, NY resident who recently relocated to Myrtle Beach South Carolina. Reports indicate that the 61 year old man went for a walk on the morning of Friday January 28th near Myrtle Beach, and has not been seen since.

Several South Carolina based news outlets have shared information about an expanded search for what they are calling a 'missing endangered man last seen in Myrtle Beach area.' The 61 year old has been identified as Ralph Whitehead, and was last seen on Friday January 28th wearing black pants and a blue-toned gray t-shirt, and has a heavy English accent. He has been described as 5'2 with brown hair and blue eyes.

L. Kravis L. Kravis loading...

A post in the East Fishkill Community Forum Facebook group from a local resident who identified herself as his niece said that he is confused and he may be wandering back to NY, as he recently moved to Myrtle Beach from Fishkill this past fall.

Family members explained that he went for a walk around 10am on Friday morning in the Forestbrook community in the Myrtle Beach area where he has lived for the past four months, but he isn't familiar with the area. They also indicated that after a recent surgery, Whitehead had been acting differently, and not in his normal state of mind.

ABC 15 News out of South Carolina reports that bloodhound dogs have been part of the search, and as of Monday afternoon, the search area had been expanded with dive teams and helicopters searching the area as well.

Given his recent relocation from Fishkill to Myrtle Beach, local family members wanted the information shared in the Hudson Valley in case he happened to make his way back to the area.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.

