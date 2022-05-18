Clearly, this person didn't do their job very well. A former Director of Finance of a non-profit group in the Hudson Valley has been indicted, according to the D.A. it is alleged that the suspect stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from this group over a period of four years. The 31-year-old suspect was arrested May 2 after an investigation and is now facing Grand Larceny charges. This is certainly not someone you want running your next game of Monopoly.

Non-Profit Group Targeted

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced in a press release that the suspect form the Bronx stole over $700,000 from Hudson Valley Community Services in Hawthorne over four years. What makes this case quite attention grabbing is the fact that the suspect allegedly pulled this whole scam off right under the organization's nose. How did this all happen?

Inside Job?

The twist to this story is that the suspect actually served as the Director of Finance.for the non-profit group when this theft allegedly took place. It was during that time the defendant wrote more than 150 checks from organization that were made payable to her and her husband, according to the D.A. The alleged thefts happened between November 2017 and September 2021.

The defendant was arraigned on May 17.

