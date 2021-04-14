Forget Bigfoot, Have You Heard The Legend of the Giant HV Turkey?

Bigfoot is cool and all, but in my mind, Bigfoot not the only big creature roaming around the Hudson Valley. Nobody seems to be talking about the giant turkeys that exist, have you seen them?

I am convinced that there are huge turkeys in Hudson Valley. When I was a kid, some friends and I saw probably the largest turkeys to ever be seen. I mean, I know we were kids so the turkeys probably looked bigger than they actually were, but either way, it made us stop in our tracks.

To this day, I swear the turkeys we saw on that day were about five feet tall, which would be insane, because the average height of a male turkey is roughly two and a half feet, and the females are typically smaller than that. So how could I come across four or five that looked like they could knock you over with one gobble? You might say, I didn't see huge turkeys, which is completely possible, but I know what I saw.

To this day, I have never seen a turkey that big, and probably never will. However, the reason I thought of this experience is that I was recently talking to somebody who said they saw a turkey that was pretty big and was the probably biggest they had ever seen.

I feel confident in saying that more people have seen a giant turkey than have seen bigfoot. I'm not saying bigfoot isn't real, I'm just saying if you can believe in bigfoot, then you can believe that a giant turkey will be gobbling its way into your yard.

Yes, I know I sound ridiculous, but it's no crazier than thinking you're going to run into bigfoot while exploring the Hudson Valley. I can't be the only one who has seen a giant turkey here in the Hudson Valley, right?

