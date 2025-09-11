Major motor vehicle giant and favorite car brand by many, Ford, have issued a new recall impacting millions of their vehicles. It's latest recall of many that Ford has issued in recent time, and this recall is not the first for the particular issue effecting these millions of vehicles.

Ford Rearview Camera Recall

The recall issued by Ford earlier this week is for faulty rearview cameras in many of their vehicles. According to multiple reports including Reuters and Forbes, rearview cameras in effected vehicles experience "blank, distorted, or inverted images" when utilizing the rearview camera feature.

In total, this latest recall applies to a reported 1.9 million Ford vehicles worldwide. Approximately 1.45 million of those vehicles being in the United States. An estimated 122,000 of these vehicles are in Canada, and approximately 300,000 are in other markets.

Ford in their announcement of the recall also stated that it was aware of 44,123 warranty claims for the rearview cameras. In addition, Ford is also aware of 18 related auto accidents, none of the reported accidents resulted in injuries.

Recalled Vehicles

In total, over a dozen different year and model Ford vehicles are subject to the recall. These vehicles would include the...

2015-2019 Lincoln MKCs

2015-2017 Lincoln Navigators

2019 Ford Rangers

2015-2018 Ford Edges

2017-2019 Ford Econolines

2015-2019 Ford Mustangs

2015-2017 Ford Expeditions

2015-2019 Ford F-350 SDs

2016-2019 Ford Transit vans

2016-2019 Ford F-550 SDs

2015-2019 Ford F-250 SDs

2015-2018 Ford Transit Connects

Ford has stated that individual owners of these vehicles should them to a licensed Ford or Lincoln dealerships and have them inspected, free of charge. If a faulty camera is discovered, it will be replaced and updated with a new part.

Recall History

The Summer was not a kind season for Ford and recalls, as they issued several other recalls effecting thousands of other vehicles as well. The first of the Summer recalls came back in July for fuel pump issue that impacted more than 850,000 vehicles. In August, another recall was issued for approximately 335,000 Ford Trucks for an instrument panel problem. Weeks after that, another 500,000 Ford SUV's were hit with recall for a brake hose issue.

This is also not the first time that Ford has had issues with their rearview cameras. Last November, Ford agreed to a $165 million dollar civil penalty following an investigation that was opened by the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration. In that investigation, it was determined that Ford "...failed to recall vehicles with defective rearview cameras in a timely manner".

That investigation was originally opened back in August 2021 after Ford in 2020 recalled 620,246 vehicles for a rear camera issue to determine whether the carmaker recalled the vehicles in a timely fashion. That recall was then expanded in 2022, and then expanded again in March 2024.

Ford also previously issued a recall in May of this year again for faulty cameras. That recall applied to approximately 1 million vehicles, and reportedly would cause vehicles screens to freeze. That issue was corrected with a system software update.

