Going To the MVP Arena for a Show? Here’s What You Need to Know

Heading out to a show at the MVP Arena in Albany in the future? We're here to remind you to be prepared for new rules and regulations.

The newly minted MVP Arena (formerly Times Union Arena and The Pepsi Arena) has a ton of events coming up that many Hudson Valley residents will be attending. You've got Luke Combs, Greta Van Fleet, Judas Priest, WWE, and Bruce Springsteen, and The E Street band all on the schedule in the new few weeks and months.

It would stink if you took the almost 2-hour drive from the Hudson Valley to the arena in the heart of Albany, just to be turned away because of your bag, right?

The MVP Arena Bag Policy is as follows, according to their website:

CLEAR plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” will be allowed. Small clutch bags no larger than 4.5” x 6.5” (approximately the size of a hand) will be allowed and do not need to be clear. Larger and other types of bags are prohibited.

More importantly, The MVP Arena adds that they do not have anywhere for those carrying a bigger bag to store it such as a bag check or lockers. However, if you are bringing a child and have a diaper bag, those are allowed but are "subject to search."

Other items that are prohibited at the MVP Arena:

professional cameras

video/audio recorders including GoPro and stick style HD cameras

weapons of any kind

backpacks

outside food and beverage

glass items

lasers and glow sticks

fireworks

laser pens, glow sticks

banners on poles

selfie sticks

umbrellas

To keep up to date with any MVP Arena policy change follow them on Facebook and Instagram or visit their website for more information.

